Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $299.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.