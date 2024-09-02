Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD stock opened at $299.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
