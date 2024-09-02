Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.