Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVO opened at $139.16 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

