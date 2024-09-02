Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $110.85 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

