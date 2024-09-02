International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $928,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,460 shares of company stock worth $12,338,700. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $216.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.73% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

