International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 309,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

