International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,207 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 23.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

