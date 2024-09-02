International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

