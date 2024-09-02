International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

