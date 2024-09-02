International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,444 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $33.55 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.