International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Square Capital worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.07%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

