International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

