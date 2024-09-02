International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Insider Activity at OFS Credit

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $321,643. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.42%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.