International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $155,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of LDSF opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

