International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $157,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.