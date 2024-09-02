International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VFMO opened at $158.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

