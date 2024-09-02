International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $573,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,675,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,575,291.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $573,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,675,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,575,291.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,104,359. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

