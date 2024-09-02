International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 213,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

