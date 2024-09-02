International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in América Móvil by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.56 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

