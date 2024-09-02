International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

