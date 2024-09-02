International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $292.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

