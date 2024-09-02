International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

