International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.93. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

