International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,922 Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after purchasing an additional 152,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,063,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,082,569.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,082,569.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,834 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,755 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

