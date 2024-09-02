International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $249.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.54. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $250.12.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

