International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,855,000. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 682,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
DFP opened at $20.42 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
