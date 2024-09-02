International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.30 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

