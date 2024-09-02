International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SILA opened at $23.61 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

