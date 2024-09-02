International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $164.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.