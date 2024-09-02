International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 3,637,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,161.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

