International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 3,637,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,161.3 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.