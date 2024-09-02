International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.7 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
IPCFF opened at $14.53 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.
International Petroleum Company Profile
