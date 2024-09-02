International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,086. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $2,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 102.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

