International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $263,535.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $3,074,086 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.1 %

INSW opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

