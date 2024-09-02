International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

International Zeolite Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of International Zeolite stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.