InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,579.0 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.