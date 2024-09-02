InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,579.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

