Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

ISRG opened at $492.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.69 and a 200-day moving average of $414.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.