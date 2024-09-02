Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

