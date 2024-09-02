Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

