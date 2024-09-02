Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

