Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

