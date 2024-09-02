Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,825,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $60.34.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.