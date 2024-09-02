IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IperionX Price Performance

NASDAQ IPX opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. IperionX has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

