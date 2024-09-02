IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $251.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

