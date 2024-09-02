iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USIG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $52.29.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.