iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,215,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $123.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

