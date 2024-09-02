iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $101.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

