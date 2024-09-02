iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1,341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

