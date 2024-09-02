iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

