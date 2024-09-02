iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $106.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

