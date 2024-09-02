iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

